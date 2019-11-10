Wintry conditions expected for the start of the week

It's time to pay the piper for a fall weekend that started out like spring as wintry conditions threaten to roll in for the new week's debut.

Some snowfall is expected overnight into Monday morning with anywhere from a dusting to up to two inches possible in some areas.

We should see some sunshine by Monday afternoon but the bottom will fall out of those highs we saw on Saturday. The highs on Monday will likely top out in the 20s with wind chills in the lower teens.

Keep on eye out for potentially slick travel conditions as you navigate the start of your week.

City officials in Lincoln said Sunday afternoon that with snow in the forecast for the evening 20 city crews would begin patrolling arterial, bus and school routes at midnight. They'll apply granular salt pre-wet with brine. Additional resources will be deployed as necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Slick roads are possible Monday morning.

Additional information is available on Lincoln's City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.