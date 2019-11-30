Winter storms foul holiday travel plans

The weather continued to make a mess of holiday travel plans around the U.S. with a heavy dose of trouble to our west.

Interstate-80 near Ogallala, Nebraska - Saturday - NDOT Photo

High wind followed the snow into Denver Saturday with gusts ranging from 65-to-80 miles-per-hour.

There were 100 flights canceled Saturday and another 182 delayed at Denver International Airport because of winds.

Several roads were closed due to the snow and wind with I-80 shut down between Ogallala and the Wyoming state line.

Airlines at Chicago’s two major international airports reported delays and cancellations putting travel plans into a tailspin.

Be sure to check road conditions and airline schedules if you have travel plans for the end of your holiday weekend.

