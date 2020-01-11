Winter storm Friday, Saturday slicks eastern Kansas roads

Forecasters say a winter blast that left little more than an inch of snow in parts of eastern Kansas on Friday is moving out of the state.

The system left roads icy and caused several crashes Friday night in northeastern Kansas, including a semitrailer that crashed just south of Topeka.

The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy snow will continue to move across east-central Kansas through mid-afternoon Saturday, with the heaviest snow generally south and east of Interstate 35, where up to 4 inches total accumulation could be seen.

Officials warned motorists in those areas to take it slow.