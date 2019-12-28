Winter dumps a mixed bag of slippery and sloppy on the heartland

Holiday travelers are having a rough go of things to the west of the metro and we’re expecting some snowfall here on Sunday.

The Nebraska State Patrol and sheriff’s deputies were working a crash in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday afternoon – just one of the areas in western Nebraska where getting around was a challenge.

Earlier in the day the Patrol shared NDOT pictures showing a cross-section of Nebraska that featured a blend of snow and rain depending on where you were in the blender - snow west, rain east.

That rain was enough of a hazard to set the stage for a number of traffic accidents around Omaha Saturday.

All this is part of a winter storm that's been making travel difficult in parts of Colorado and Wyoming as well as Nebraska.

In Colorado, snow shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 on the plains. The weather also caused delays at Denver International Airport. About 7 percent of its daily flights were canceled, mostly by smaller carriers.

The weather causes the dominoes to fall when it comes to airline schedules. Check the Eppley Airfield schedules if you have air travel plans or are expecting an inbound flight.

Strong winds and blowing snow could still cause problems Sunday as the storm heads into the central and northern Plains.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned against unnecessary travel because of blowing snow and slick conditions on Interstates 25 and 80 in the state's southeastern corner on Saturday.