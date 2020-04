The food pantry in high demand earlier this week in southeast Omaha said Friday they would be suspending service through the weekend because of the weather.

Together Inc. at 24th and Leavenworth streets has been serving more than 700 people daily in a drive-through service as the COVID-19 crisis widened, with nearly 1,000 daily in the past week.

The pantry will re-open its drive-through service at noon Monday.