Winnebago man sentenced for domestic assault

Ronald Gene Frazier, 38, of the Winnebago Indian Reservation was sentenced Monday for Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender.

Frazier will serve 24 months of imprisonment with no parole followed by three years of supervised release after his term, according to a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 20, 2018, Frazier assaulted his partner on the reservation, hitting and choking the victim and breaking the victim’s cellphone. The case was investigated by Thurston County Sherriff’s Office, the Winnebago Police Department, and the FBI.

He had been previously convicted of assaulting his significant others three other times, the U.S. Attorney's Office report states.