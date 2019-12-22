Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska resumes push for casino gambling

The economic development arm of a Nebraska-based Native American tribe is once again pumping big money into a campaign to legalize casino gambling.

Campaign finance records show Ho-Chunk Inc. is bankrolling the petition ballot drive with nearly $1.5 million contributed so far to the Keep the Money in Nebraska campaign.

The campaign would allow Nebraska voters to decide in November 2020 whether to allow commercial gambling at the state’s licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings.

Ho-Chunk Inc. is the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.