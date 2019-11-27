Window company closes, owner's widow picks up the pieces

Winter weather is not the time for leaky windows. Dozens of customers in two states paid large deposits for new ones but have waited months without installation.

Rain stains grow worse and Jack Weide said the wait for replacement of two windows has been a real pain. The Weides’ paid Energy Armor Windows of Lincoln almost 60% down.

Jack Weide said, “We had to order the windows, he said they would be special made so we thought the down payment was necessary. But one of the reasons we’re so frustrated is because they would not communicate with us. We gave them the $1,400 and they just disappeared. They wouldn’t return phone calls, they wouldn’t return emails.”

The contract is open ended, there’s no deadline for completion but since it’s signed on April 25th, the couple should have seen new windows by now.

The Better Business Bureau couldn’t get answers from the company. BBB President Jim Hegarty said, “In then in just the last five weeks we’ve received 14 complaints, with losses claimed or alleged to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $75,000 among all of those clients.”

Not only has Energy Armor Windows closed its doors, owner 57 year old Mike Sweeney died two weeks ago. An accountant who did taxes for the owner is looking through the company books. Jeff Benne of JB Group accounting said, “This was not fraud, he didn’t live high on the hog.”

But he found the small business eaten away by cash flow problems and lost staff. Benne said, “It’s a real sad story the guy had been working for another company for several years, goes out the American dream, starts his own has a successful business and just couldn’t finalize the deal.”

Benne said the owner’s widow is left to pick up the pieces of a shattered company with customers waiting for windows.

Benne said, “She’s morally convicted that she is going to take care of this for the customers. That’s what Mike would have wanted and that’s what she wants. ”

The Better Business Bureau said this is an example of why you shouldn’t pay more than one third down on a project. The company did well for years but unexpectedly closed. The accountant says it will take about a month for the owner’s widow to get control of any assets and formulate a plan to satisfy customers.

