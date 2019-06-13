Windmill blades in transit again snarl I-680 traffic

A couple of wayward windmill blades have once again put the squeeze on metro interstate traffic.

Once again, the troubled stretch of road is along Interstate-680 with traffic restrictions in place near Maple.

According to Nebraska Department of Transportation tweets the northbound oversize loads wound up initially blocking the right lane.

They had to get them turned around and southbound on 680.

At last report the trucks had been redirected and were on their way to eastbound I-80.

Similar problems redirecting oversize windmill loads interrupted 680 traffic last Saturday.