Wildlife rescue troops look for help with bobcat's recovery

An injured bobcat is recovering after being hit by a car - Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. photo.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 3:19 PM, Dec 01, 2019

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. is looking for help with a bobcat.

The Game and Parks Commission gave them the heads-up last week - a bobcat had been hit by a car near Neligh.

A Conservation Officer gave the 8-month-old cat a ride to Omaha where an exam turned up a fracture that needed surgery. Once stabilized, it was on to Sirius Veterinary Orthopedic Center for femur repair.

The cat is looking at 6 months of recovery. Find out more in the story below. You'll also find a link there on how you can donate to help.

 