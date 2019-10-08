Wildlife Safari Park opens new Bison overlook and nature play area

Courtesy of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
By  | 
Posted:

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- The Wildlife Safari Park has opened its new Bison Overlook and Nature play area.

According to a release, the 600-square foot viewing deck overlooks 40 acres of bison plains, bringing you eye to eye with North American’s largest mammal.

In addition, there is a nature-based playground at the entrance of the exhibit along with a bronze statue of a bison and her calf.

“The bison are one of North America’s most iconic animals. Standing at the overlook, you get a true sense of how the bison lived,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Wildlife Safari Park.

The exhibit is made possible by a group of donors honoring 2-year-old Lane Graves. Lane Graves visited the Wildlife Safari Park every Friday. He tragically passed away in June 2016.

Currently, the park has a herd of 34 bison and continues to make bison conservation and education a top priority.

New Bison overlook at Wildlife Safari Park, courtesy of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
New Bison overlook at Wildlife Safari Park, courtesy of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
New Bison overlook at Wildlife Safari Park, courtesy of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
New Bison overlook at Wildlife Safari Park, courtesy of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
 