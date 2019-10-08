Wildlife Safari Park opens new Bison overlook and nature play area

The Wildlife Safari Park has opened its new Bison Overlook and Nature play area.

According to a release, the 600-square foot viewing deck overlooks 40 acres of bison plains, bringing you eye to eye with North American’s largest mammal.

In addition, there is a nature-based playground at the entrance of the exhibit along with a bronze statue of a bison and her calf.

“The bison are one of North America’s most iconic animals. Standing at the overlook, you get a true sense of how the bison lived,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Wildlife Safari Park.

The exhibit is made possible by a group of donors honoring 2-year-old Lane Graves. Lane Graves visited the Wildlife Safari Park every Friday. He tragically passed away in June 2016.

Currently, the park has a herd of 34 bison and continues to make bison conservation and education a top priority.

