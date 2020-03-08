Wife of murder accused Iowa man arrested for allegedly helping him flee

The wife of the Iowa man accused of pushing a coworker off the top of a grain bin has been transported to the Fremont County Jail.

Officials say Anahi Andrade Anahi had an active warrant for her arrest for aiding and abetting and flight to avoid prosecution.

Deputies allege that Anahi helped her husband Pedro Andrade flee the country, despite knowing there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He was arrested in Mexico and she was arrested trying to get back into the U.S.

They are both being held on $100,000 cash bonds.

