One of the attendees at Tuesday's State of the Union will be the wife of a Nebraska man who lost his life trying to save others during the Heartland Flood.

James Wilke was honored during the Nebraska-Iowa Heroes Game this past season.

James was asked to help with flood recovery, he was out on a bridge

when it collapsed, killing him.

Monday, Senator Ben Sasse announced Jame's wife Rachel will be Sasse's guest at the address.