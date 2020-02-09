Wife of Nebraskan quarantined in California for coronavirus talks about experience

It can be a grueling wait, wondering if you'll get sick.

Americans are stuck in military quarters — some nearby; others further away — while doctors and nurses watch over them for possible symptoms of novel coronavirus.

Tem more days of quarantine in San Diego for Charlie Wasserburger, and he's shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

"He has to do his own temperature twice a day, and they come in, and they check his temperature. And if they think anybody has anything, they remove them and take them to hospital," said his wife, Fauniel.

In Omaha, Fauniel worries more about public reaction, so she asked not to be shown on camera.

"You hear people say 'I don't know why they're coming back over here. Why didn't they just stay there if they went there,' " she said. "Don't judge, I guess. Just have some compassion for people — some empathy — and be glad it's not you."

Charlie works in the biotech field overseas, and the couple were apart this time last year — and will have to miss another Valentine's Day together.

"Tomorrow I'm going to try and call the base to see if I can get ahold of somebody there, and maybe I can order him a pizza and a Diet Mountain Dew," Fauniel said.

