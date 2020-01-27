Widow pays back customers after late-husband's business fails

Months after a window company goes under dozens of customers finally have answers about promised refunds.

Energy Armor went under before replacing Jack Weide’s windows.

Jack Weide said, “The damage was real bad and we started this process over a year ago.”

The company owner Mike Sweeney died last fall and his widow turned to JB Group accounting for help.

Jeff Benne with JB Group accounting said, “She is morally convicted she is going to take care of this for the customers.”

A promise made in November that the Weide's could bank on today.

Weide said, “$1,400 every penny it’s been cashed and it cleared.”

The accountant says 70customers of Lincoln-based Energy Armor windows have received refunds ranging from $800 to $40,000.

Weide said, “Really shocked I didn’t think we would.”

The closed company had no money so the late owner’s widow used the life insurance payout to repay customer deposits.

Benne said, “She was adamant from the very beginning that her husband would have wanted this, and she wanted to make sure everybody came out whole in the situation.”

Drafty windows can be replaced now a gap in Weide's savings account has been filled.

With this refund in the bank the Weide’s say they have enough money now to hire another contractor and new windows will be installed within a month.

The accountant says the widow of Energy Armor's owner had no legal obligation to pay refunds but she did it anyway.

Maralin Weide said, “I’m sure it’s been a real tough time for her and she came through, we really appreciate that and we are sorry for her loss.”

The Weides among many customers are grateful the window for refunds remained open long after the business closed

The accountant says customers are located across Nebraska and western Iowa. He found a handful that is still due refunds. Those customers need to contact JB group accounting in Lincoln and prove a deposit had been paid.

