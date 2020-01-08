Wichita to resume chalking tires after temporary suspension

Wichita is reinstating the legally contested practice of marking tires with chalk to enforce parking rules.

The city suspended chalking after a federal appeals court found that the practice was unconstitutional, likening it to entering a property without a search warrant. But city spokeswoman Megan Lovely told The Wichita Eagle that the case wasn't binding in the city because it was decided by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Kansas is part of a different circuit. She says enforcing parking restrictions is “crucial," noting that businesses depend upon the public “having quick and convenient access to their locations.”