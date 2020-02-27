Wichita man who fatally shot cousin while showing off guns sentenced

A Wichita man who accidentally shot and killed his cousin while showing off guns has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Martin David Ruiz Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in the death of 24-year-old Anthony Martinez.

He pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said several people were drinking alcohol in the backyard of a home on June 30, 2018, when Ruiz took a gun out of a bag of weapons and it went off when he pulled back the slide, hitting Martinez.

Prosecutors argued Ruiz was acting recklessly when he mixed alcohol with firearms.