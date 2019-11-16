Wichita man booked for murder linked to carjacking incident

A Wichita, Kan. man is in custody accused of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of a man that was linked to a carjacking early Saturday morning.

Our sister station KWCH in Wichita reports that officers were called to an area in the southeast part of the city around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a carjacking.

They found Travis Shaw, 40, who had called 911. Police then located a 42-year-old man underneath a Chrysler 300. That man was in critical condition and later died.

Police said they believe Shaw and the victim knew each other.

The incident remains under investigation.