Why Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison is supporting President Trump for re-election

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, on Friday at the Gaylord Resort and Convention Center.

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison talked with Gray DC at the CPAC Conference at the Gaylord Resort and Convention Center on Friday. (Source: Gray DC)

Harrison took some time to talk with Gray DC after he spoke on stage at the event.

Harrison explained why he supports President Donald Trump now, and why he wants to see him win again in November.

He also offered advice for young entrepreneurs.

"Get a really good education, don't have kids early, not until you're married or anything, and if you're going to start your own business, plan on working 12 or 13 hours a day, 7 days a week for the first couple years, but in the end, it should work out. And you know what, if you fail, do it again," he said.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.