Marina the white rhino euthanized at Henry Doorly Zoo

Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday that a white rhino there has died.

Marina, a 21-year-old female white rhino, had been undergoing treatments by the zoo's health team in recent days for "symptoms similar to colic," according to a release from the zoo.

When she wasn't responding favorably to the treatments, two equine surgeons were called in to perform a surgical procedure, at which time it was discovered that the rhinoceros had "an inoperable colonic obstruction."

The decision was made at that time to humanely euthanize the 4,000-pound rhino on Monday, the release states.

Marina came to the zoo in 1999 and had been living in the zoo's African Grasslands habitat. The zoo currently has one male and one female in residence.