White Elm Brewing to open second taproom in the Haymarket

White Elm Brewing Company will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Haymarket this Fall.

According to a post on the White Elm Facebook page, the new location will be opening at 801 R Street.

That is just a few blocks east of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

According to the post, the location is set to open in Fall, 2019.

Currently, White Elm has a taproom located at 720 Van Dorn Street in Lincoln.

The new location will also have weekly food trucks visits and vendor pop-ups, as well as 13 rotating White Elm beer handles.

The new location will also feature a large year-round patio area.

“A major component of White Elm Brewing Company’s focus has always revolved around a strong sense of community. With the addition of the Haymarket taproom, White Elm will have the opportunity to serve a greater portion of Lincoln and share our love of craft beer,” said Partner and Head Brewer, Kolby Wood.

