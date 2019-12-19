While USMCA passes, EPA movement disappoints farmers

Farmers were thrown big news today. A long-awaited trade deal is set to open up some much-needed revenue.

But a decision by the EPA is throwing a wrench into the celebrations.

A portion of this corn will likely be turned into ethanol thanks in large part to a policy that requires oil companies to produce a certain amount of biofuel.

It's called the renewable fuel standard and farmers like Curt Mether rely on it.

“The RFS says we need to use 15 gallons a year, that’s kind of the standard,” said Mether.

Two years ago the EPA started issuing waivers to small oil refineries allowing them to ignore the ethanol requirement. This hurt corn farmers' bottom line so they began making noise in Washington.

"It's discouraging you know how hard we've worked on the EPA. We've been all over the place trying to get them to understand,” said Mether.

The hope was the EPA would require big oil refineries to make up for the loss, but that's looking unlikely.

"They still claim they're going to do it, but now they have some wiggle room - that if they don't want to they don't have to,” said Mether.

But it's not all bad news today says Mether, the house of representatives signed off on a trade agreement between the United States Mexico and Canada.

"It's a really good deal for agriculture, Mexico is the number one buyer of corn,” said Mether.

The deal still has to pass through the senate but Mether is certain it's only a matter of time.

"It won't be until next year, but it will be soon next year, but we're confident the Senate will pass it,” said Mether.

Not everyone is comfortable with delay.

John Meier is one of the thousands of farmers to receive a portion of president trump's 28-billion-dollar bailout. It's designed to keep farmers afloat while the president negotiates a trade deal with China.

Meier says the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada gives him hope that a deal will soon be done with China.

"It's better if we can do it ourselves and not have to rely on someone else,” said Meier.

