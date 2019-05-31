Wheelchair, brace stolen from wife of man who aided U.S. in Vietnam

Thieves cruising a Sarpy County neighborhood took advantage of a homeowner’s mistake. But it’s hard to blame the victim when you see how it happened.

The call to duty started for Nien Le when wounded as a young scout for U.S. forces in Vietnam.

“I went out into the rice paddy to help one of the American soldiers come in, and I get shot,” he said.

Today, Nien helps another veteran: his wife, Pat, who is recovering from a stroke.

“When she come back from physical therapy, she’s really weak,” Nien said.

The brace she needs for therapy and the wheelchair that gets her there, he left in the garage.

“I forgot to close the garage door,” he said.

That left a crime of opportunity for someone driving or walking past because the wheelchair sitting right here with the brace in the bag in the back, re now missing.

The custom-made wheelchair and brace — made in Europe and valued together at almost $7,000 — were stolen.

“Well that’s something that somebody needs and has for a reason, and they’re taking that from them,” Pat Le said.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies are already on the lookout.

“We will see items pop up on Facebook Marketplace, on other social media sites where people sell things,” said Lt. Greg Monico with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’ll see them come through pawn shops. If anyone sees a unique wheelchair like this we desperately want a tip.”

A replacement wheelchair must meet specifications for Pat.

“And to the manufacturer to build it, you know, it takes six or seven months more to just have one of those,” Nien said.

Caring for his wife full-time, Nien said he forgot a simple precaution that has become a necessity in their daily lives:

“No more leave the garage door open again.”

The Les said they will file a claim, but they’re not sure if their homeowner’s insurance will cover the theft.

If you have information that can lead to recovery of the custom wheelchair and arm brace call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP).