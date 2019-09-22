What's good for the goose is good for a gander

You know that old, "Why did the chicken cross the road?" thing that nobody's ever been able to answer? Well, that's an eternal mystery. But we know why the geese did it.

Based on empirical video evidence secured through the investigative surveillance prowess of La Vista Police Officer John Danderand, the geese crossed the road to get to the ATM!

Officer Danderand shared his discovery on Twitter Saturday as the birds wrapped up whatever business they had at the Clothes & Shoes Recycling Bin over there at 84th and Park View Boulevard then lit out across Park View to the ACCESSbank ATM.

They were committed to their jaywalking infractions once they got rolling. There's a No U-Turn sign there.

Traffic had to wait. But motorists there are used to that because 84th Street is boggled by a construction squeeze right now so the slow going and the sound of all that honking in the street is a familiar one at the goose crossing - geese or nor geese.