WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT: Nebraska partially reopens Monday

Portions of Nebraska will ease some restrictions on social gatherings and business operations starting Monday, May 4th.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the changes late last month. Directed health measures for Cass, Douglas and Sarpy counties goes into effect May 4th.

Here's what you can expect per Nebraska DHHS:



Restaurants

Salons, Massage and Tattoo Parlors

Child Care Facilities

Other Businesses

Places of Worship

Elective Surgeries

Dining rooms limited to 50 percent of maximum occupancy rating at a time.Can open while maintaining the 10-person rule with employees and customers wearing masks.Will be permitted to have up to 15 children per room/space, an increase of five over the current requirements.All other businesses currently ordered to close must remain closed until May 31st, or until the orders are amended, including bars, gentlemen's clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theatres, and indoor theatres.Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other places of worship can resume services, weddings and funerals beginning May 4th. Each household must meet a minimum of six feet of separation.Hospitals can resume elective surgeries on May 4th if hospitals meet certain capacity requirements. Dental offices, eye care clinics and veterinary clinics can also reopen.

Click here for Nebraska's COVID-19 Directed Health Measures.