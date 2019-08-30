What to recycle? Confusion costing millions in Omaha, across U.S.

Recycling companies across the United States are dealing with more non-recyclable items than they can manage and it’s coming at a cost.

At First Star Recycling in Omaha workers sort through seemingly endless amounts of stuff that should have never arrived at the facility.

“The incidents of people putting in things that shouldn't be in there has always been there, but it's gotten worse over the past several years,” said First Star Fiber President and CEO, Dale Gubbels.

Gubbels explained the number of different plastics being produced these days can make it confusing for people.

“More and more things are recyclable, but more and more things aren't recyclable, so it can be hard to distinguish between the two."

He also points to environmental awareness, which he said has people throwing the wrong stuff into recycle bins.

“It has spawned what we call the wishful recycler. They'll look at something and think 'Gee, I bet you if I put it in there someone will figure it out’,” said Gubbels. “Sometimes we do, but a lot of times we don't.”

Jennifer Luttrell is one of those wishful recyclers.

“I tend to err on the side of sure I can recycle it,” said Luttrell, while making a stop a local recycling depot. “I know that might make it more difficult for some of the plants and stuff, but I rather take the risk and say, ‘Okay this can't be recycled and I recycled it, rather than oh, that can be recycled and I threw it away’."

When China stopped taking recycling from the U.S. last year, those items started piling up at recycling companies across the country, including at First Star.

“When you stop a customer of that size, or that customer stops buying, that is going to flood the market with more material,” Gubbels said.

He said they are in negotiations with the City of Omaha to start charging for their service. It's a way of passing on some of the cost, to the tune of about $1 million a year.

“It works out to about a dollar or dollar-fifty per month per household to be able to process these materials back into a usable resource,” Gubbels said.

The city says it doesn't know how much First Star is going to cost but the price to recycle no matter who the provider is going to go up.

If you're having a hard time figuring out if an item can be recycled or how to recycle it, the First Star Recycling alphabetical guide (hyperlink) can help out a lot.

And for many of those plastic items that can't be thrown into the recycle bin, consider placing them into Hefty Energy Bag. Hyperlink

