Westside's legion team off to hot start, beats Bennington Sunday

Westside's legion team KB Building Services improved to 3-0 under new head coach Otis Seals on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Bennington.

The Westside legion baseball team KB Building Services celebrates after David Goodwin (17) scores the team's first run of the day in a game against Bennington at Westside High School in Omaha on Sunday, 6/21/20. (Rex Smith)

Bennington got the first run on the board, but Westside went on to score six runs while not giving up another run the rest of the game.

Bennington was the Class B state champions in 2019.