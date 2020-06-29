Westside school district releases plan for fall classes

Westside Community Schools is planning to institute status levels for its students and ask families to screen students' temperatures as it returns to a full-day Monday-Friday school year.

In what the district called a draft, the Westside plans call for classes to start — with "numerous safe measures and social-distance iniatives in place" — Aug. 18 for pre-Kindergarten through seventh grade as well as ninth graders; and for eighth-graders and 10th-12th grades to begin Aug. 19. New this year, however: Elementary schools will start their day at 8:30 a.m. — 10 minutes earlier than previous years.

Revisions to the plan would come every four to six weeks, the document states.

"What we do in October might be different than what we do in August," it reads.

The current plan would stand until Sep. 30, the document states. The district also leaves room for the possibility of classes from home.

"There is always the possibility that we will have to close back down and again utilize 'extended campus/at-home learning' but we want to do everything in our power to avoid that if at all possible," the plan states.

Color-coded status levels

In the plan, the district also laid out a color-coded status in its plan, with different objects for green, yellow, and red statuses:

GREEN: All students are in school for the traditional school day following a traditional school year, using social-distancing guidelines and safety measures.

"As of today, this is what we are planning on" for the start of the year, the document states.

YELLOW: About half of students return to school for the traditional school day following a traditional school year, using social-distancing guidelines and safety measures.

In this case, students would be in one of two groups, alternating days they are in school, following as consistent a schedule as possible with children in the same family following the same schedule.

"We feel it could help families to know that their children will be in school every Monday and Tuesday and therefore need to make arrangements for each Wednesday through Friday instead of an alternating day schedule that mixes and matches different days during different weeks," the document states.

On those days students are out of school — "at-home/extended campus days" — schools would use video instruction.

"YELLOW is the most challenging option to pull off from the district perspective and our least desired option, by far," the document states.

RED: No students are on campus, and staff may or may not be required to report to the school.

In either yellow or red status, "the at-home/extended campus days will provide more direct, video instruction and social interaction than this past Spring," the plan states.

It's also possible that status levels might not be the same for each grad-level grouping.

"There might be scenarios where K-6 is in green while 7th-12th might be in yellow," the plan states.

