Westside blood drive helps offset metro blood shortage

The holidays are proving to be a difficult time for the American Red Cross, now facing a blood shortage.

A Saturday blood drive at Westside High School helped to offset a seasonal blood shortage.

While this year's shortage is no more severe than those of previous years the Red Cross is in need of donations of all blood types.

They’ll typically experience a shortage from Thanksgiving until after the New Year but 2019’s natural disasters, like the heartland flooding and devastating hurricanes in other states, have exacerbated the problem.

A blood drive Saturday at Westside High School from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. was designed to help.

David Petri was one of the donors. He said, “You know there's always a need for blood. To actually get notifications like you do, either a flyer or an email, actually showing where your blood went to and it helped X number of people, it's very uplifting."

If you couldn't make it to Saturday’s blood drive you can find drives near you by visiting redcrossblood.org.