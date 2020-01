A teacher from Westgate Elementary in the Westside School District is now on administrative leave and has been arrested.

Police booked Michael Reilly on 9-counts, including 6 linked to child pornography. He is listed as a 6th-grade teacher at Westgate Elementary.

In a letter to parents, the school district stressed that at this time, Omaha Police say they do not have reason to believe there are victims at Westgate or in the Westside Community Schools.