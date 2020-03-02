Western Nebraska patient tests negative for COVID-19

Test results were negative for a patient at Regional West Medical Center whose illness was investigated for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG, said the tests were conducted out of an abundance of caution based on the CDC’s guidelines after consultation with the state epidemiologist.

“We followed our standard infectious disease protocols, which includes isolating the patient and notifying the state health department, to provide the best care for the patient and to minimize the risk of disease transmission,” said Dr. Bruner.

Anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to the novel coronavirus and experiences flu-like symptoms should not go to the hospital or a clinic. At the sign of symptoms, they should call Regional West Community Health or Regional West Emergency Department 308-635-3711. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if hospitalization is necessary.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.