Western Nebraska man held on $500,000 bond facing slew of child abuse charges

A 46-year-old Bayard resident is in Morrill County Jail while facing ten child abuse charges, one count of strangulation and a first-degree sexual assault of a child charge.

According to the affidavit, Kearney Police notified Nebraska State Patrol of a woman and five children fleeing Bayard for a shelter in Kearney.

The investigation details, James Albrecht allegedly forced two of the children to perform sex acts on each other. One of the victims told an official at the Family Advocacy Center that she was taught by Albrecht who allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him as well.

The affidavit clarifies that one of the other kids was hospitalized last August after he tried to harm himself. When asked why he would do this, he reported being constantly hit and even choked by Albrecht. That incident is alleged to have occurred a month after another child was sent to the hospital after getting hit.

Documents state a Domestic Violence Assessment was performed on Albrecht where he scored a 16 out of a possible 20. The affidavit details that a score above a 12 correlates to 94% of the lethality or near lethality that occur in domestic violence cases. On July 31st court documents detail a protection order was granted against Albrecht as well.

During another interview with the Family Advocacy Center, one of the victims stated Albrecht would withhold food from them.

Albrecht’s next court date is January 13th but he is currently being held at the Morrill County Jail on a $500,000 bond.