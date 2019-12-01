Western Nebraska highways gradually reopen after storm

WESTERN NEBRASKA (WOWT) -- The snow and wind are easing their grip and some of Nebraska's roadways are yawning their way back into service. I-80 was reopened from Wyoming to Iowa Sunday morning.
All highways in the Panhandle had been shut down on Saturday as a result of blizzard conditions.
By Sunday morning, NDOT reported the following roads open:
- Hwy 19
- Hwy 92
- Hwy 250
- Hwy 27
- Hwy 2
- Hwy 87
- Hwy 20 is open from Crawford east
These highways remained closed:
- Hwy 71 -Colorado to South Dakota
- Hwy 30 -Wyoming to Big Springs
- Hwy 20 -Wyoming to Harrison
- Hwy 29-Mitchell to Harrison
- Hwy 88-Bridgeport-WY
Crews were working Sunday plowing drifts and removing stranded vehicles. NDOT will continue reopening roads as the traffic lanes are cleared but drivers are urged to continue using caution.
You can track travel status on the Nebraska 511 website.