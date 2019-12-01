Western Nebraska highways gradually reopen after storm

The snow and wind are easing their grip and some of Nebraska's roadways are yawning their way back into service. I-80 was reopened from Wyoming to Iowa Sunday morning.

All highways in the Panhandle had been shut down on Saturday as a result of blizzard conditions.

By Sunday morning, NDOT reported the following roads open:



Hwy 19

Hwy 92

Hwy 250

Hwy 27

Hwy 2

Hwy 87

Hwy 20 is open from Crawford east

These highways remained closed:



Hwy 71 -Colorado to South Dakota

Hwy 30 -Wyoming to Big Springs

Hwy 20 -Wyoming to Harrison

Hwy 29-Mitchell to Harrison

Hwy 88-Bridgeport-WY

Crews were working Sunday plowing drifts and removing stranded vehicles. NDOT will continue reopening roads as the traffic lanes are cleared but drivers are urged to continue using caution.

You can track travel status on the Nebraska 511 website.