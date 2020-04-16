Western Kansas deputy cleared of wrongdoing in shooting

LA CROSSE, Kan. (AP) - A county prosecutor has cleared a western Kansas sheriff's deputy of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of a fleeing suspect.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a Thursday news release that the Rush County Attorney will not file charges against a Ness County sheriff’s deputy who shot 42-year-old Timothy Kellebrew, of Ashland City, Tennessee, in January.

Investigators say Kellebrew was driving a pickup truck that matched the description of one used in an armed robbery in Dighton when the deputy tried to stop him.

Officials say Kellebrew instead fled the stop and was in the midst of trying to carjack another vehicle when he was shot and wounded.