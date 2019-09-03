West Point's unsafe water raising concerns for other rural water systems

The unsafe water in West Point, Nebraska has inspired other small towns around the state to ask the question, “could our water be dangerous to drink too?”

Communities over 10,000 people are required to test drinking water regularly, the smaller ones are not and some want to change this.

West Point’s water revealed heavy amounts of the neuro-toxin manganese. Unlike lead, which is unsafe in any amount, low levels of manganese are something people need to digest food and to live. High levels of manganese, although, can lead to problems with motor skills especially in small children.

Sue Dempsey leads Nebraska’s drinking water division and is working to improve Nebraska’s drinking water standards.

“I’m going to test all of them that aren’t currently tested,” said Dempsey. “When there are babies involved and it’s a neurotoxin, I’m all in. I have grandbabies so it’s important to me, and when I saw levels over 1,000 that was my line in the sand, we’re done.”

Some of West Point’s water tested more than three times what the EPA considers dangerous and because of this, the state has applied for a grant to test all 700 of Nebraska’s community public water systems.

Dempsey suspects that West Point is not alone.

“I would like to have an idea what the extent of the problem is in the state,” said Dempsey.

If the grant goes through, testing of the 700 water systems could be completed by the end of the year.

The state has issued a water system in Lancaster County and to citizens of Columbus, Nebraska. The state urges those in Columbus to use filtered water for formula bottles for infants.

