West Point residents frustrated with lack of city communication

After the State Health Department announced West Point’s water unsafe to drink Wednesday, some residents were furious it took them this long to notice, but others were taken by complete surprise.

According to councilwoman Emma Stokely in West Point, the city had the test results two months ago, but at the time they didn’t realize the water had dangerously high levels of manganese in it.

"Yeah those results were there, but again, I'm not a water expert. I didn't realize that levels that high meant that nobody should be drinking the water. And it's unfortunate that it now takes two months for that notice to come out. And that's something we can't take back, but I wish that we could," said Stokely.

Residents like Kristen and David Hughes knew the city had been struggling to keep manganese levels in check, but they had no idea it had reached such a dangerous level.

“It was surprising that one day it was okay to be drinking it, and then the next day basically you get a notice saying you shouldn’t be drinking the water,” said Hughes.

The city has posted a warning notification on their website, social media, and they’re mailing out flyers, but Stokely says it’s not enough.

“I think really where we’re lacking is with communication, making our citizens aware of what’s happening. I know a lot of people are asking about supplying water,” said Stokely.

The Mayor of West Point says they don’t have plans to supply bottled water, but Hughes thinks they should be.

“I think there should be helpful in supplying water for people. I think the city owes it maybe to supply water,” said Hughes

At a park in West Point, there were no signs or any indication that the water there was unsafe. 6 News spoke to a few visitors that said they would have had no idea about the unsafe water if they hadn’t heard it on the news.