Hail strips siding from southwest Omaha trailer court

Homes were torn to pieces in the Meadowbrook Estates trailer court early Tuesday after an intense hail storm hit the Omaha-metro area around 4 a.m.

"I don't know, it felt like forever, but I think it might have only been 15 minutes of hail," said Rich Davenport, who described holding his wife and son against a wall and away from windows as the storm beat against their home.

He said he feared the storm would be followed by a tornado and that their home would be lifted away with them inside.

"I had no idea what was happening, and at the moment, you're looking outside like 'Do you want to chance a run?' " Davenport said.

After the storm passed, Davenport looked out to see broken windows and trees that had been stripped of all their leaves. Just down the block from him was quarter-size hail piled up to car bumpers.

Sausha Eden, who lives just down the block from Davenport, said the storm left the siding of her home looking like Swiss cheese. She said she spent Tuesday morning filing her insurance claim and the afternoon preparing herself and her home for a potential second round of storms.