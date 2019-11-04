West Omaha Rock: continuing to gain fame, following after estimated 14 collisions

The West Omaha Rock, first brought to you by 6 News earlier this month, has since gained quite the following along with another victim.

There was another accident involving the rock that is famous for stopping un-expecting drivers in mid-air, literally.

Monday’s accident came after the curb surrounding the rock was recently painted a bright yellow, along with the addition of reflectors put up late last week.

The accident was documented on the West Omaha Rock’s multiple social media platforms.

People have come to pose, leave gifts, and even try their own hand at climbing the rock.

When you look it up on google maps, it’s now listed as a tourist destination where it has a five-star rating and more than a dozen rave reviews.

While it’s newfound fame has brought curiosity seekers to the area, people who have been around the rock for years say seeing each new accident never gets old.

“I've noticed the last couple days there have been a bunch of photos like taping photos to it like Dwayne The Rock Johnson which was really funny, there was another one of Sean Connery from the movie the rock, someone taped up some googly eyes on there that actually got knocked off today but I've noticed people come and go park over there and take selfies with it,” said Brendon Worshek, witness to the rock.

6 News is continuing to reach out with the property owners and managers to see if they will be making any more decisions on how to approach the continued problem of drivers on the rock.

