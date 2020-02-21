West Maple Street Gordmans to close again

The Gordmans store at 147th and West Maple Streets is closing again.

The store, which originally opened in April 2017, closed November 2018.

A few months after the retailer announced impending job cuts, Gordmans filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2017, impacting approximately 450 jobs, and was removed from the NASDAQ the following month. In September 2018, the department store announced a new owner — and plans to reopen in Omaha.

A spokesman from Stage Stores, which took over Gordmans, said the company was reviewing its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure they remain competitive.

As a result of a recent review, the decision to close Gordmans was difficult and not made lightly, the spokesman said.

A sale of 10% to 30% off is in progress as the store takes first steps toward the latest closing.