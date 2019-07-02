West Maple Road construction update

Some much needed good news concerning the progress of work repairing West Maple Road.

Crews are on schedule and planning to have much of the road resurfaced by the end of the year.

It’s an eight mile stretch from 114th and West Maple out to Ramblewood just west of Elkhorn.

It is no longer peppered with potholes.

Sara Mullen works at 156th and West Maple Road.

She is one of many of the road’s pothole victims.

“It was kind of an obstacle course,” she said. “You tried to avoid them and you couldn't. I actually popped a tire around 137th and Maple.”

But now, crews are finishing pavement repair.

NDOT Highway Project Manager Chris Kuehner said the damage to the road was extensive.

“There's probably nine thousand cubic yards of concrete pavement repair,” he said. “That's quite a bit, that's the biggest one that we've had in the district for quite a while.”

And even though the potholes are all filled...

“It's still rough and bumpy but still better than the giant holes on every single seam that you go on,” Mullen said.

Kuehner said the work has just begun.

“We patch all the holes --- come back mill that surface off, create a new template or profile on the road before we overlay it with asphalt, so we're just in step one right now,” he said. “The road had to be brought back to some kind of solid structure again for us to go ahead and perform the rest of the work.”

So drivers need to follow the signs, watch their speed and be aware of shifting lane changes.

At least there are no more bone jarring craters for Sara Mullen to navigate.

“They are working all the time,” she said. “We see it and that's a good sign. It's been rough dealing with it but it's got to get done and it's definitely an improvement over what we had.”

Kuehner said the contractor hopes to have two lanes open both directions on the eight mile stretch before the snow flies.

There are two bridge projects that will take longer but the goal is to completely finish the $21 million project within two years.

