West Harrison Street closure to shift east

Starting Thursday, work on the Harrison Street Project in Millard will shift a few blocks east.

According to a press release from Sarpy County Public Works, the stretch from 150th to 154th streets will reopen — with intermittent lane closures "as crew complete Phase 2 of the Harrison Street Project."

At that time, crews will begin work along Harrison Street between 147th and 150th streets, including removing old pavement and storm sewer systems ahead of grading and paving.

"The intersection at 147th and Harrison will remain open; however, the intersection at 150th and Harrison will be closed," the release states.

The county is recommending the following detour routes:



Take 156th Street north to Q Street, then east on Q Street to 144th Street; or 156th Street south to Giles Road, then east on Giles Road to 144th Street. Westbound: Take 144th Street north to Q Street, then west on Q Street to 156th Street; or 144th Street south to Giles Road, then west on Giles Road to 156th Street.

The most recent closure is expected to last through September, depending on weather, the release states.

Once completed, the entire $10-million project will expand the existing two-lane road to a four-lane arterial street with turn lanes and medians, the release states.

A collaborative effort of Sarpy County and the city of Omaha, the two-year project is slated for completion in late 2019, the release states.