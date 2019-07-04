West Des Moines officers on leave following officer-involved shooting

Two West Des Moines police officers are on paid leave as authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting that took the life of an armed man involved in a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

Officers Nathan Grove and Matthew Wood were dispatched to the scene of the disturbance based on a 911 call about a domestic dispute.

The officers met with the homeowner and entered the home where they found Jonathan Pingel, 26, who was armed with a hunting-style knife.

Authorities said Officer Wood and Officer Grove gave Pingel commands to drop the knife but he refused and advanced toward the officers with the knife. Both officers fired their weapons striking Pingel. Officers and EMS personnel provided Pingel medical assistance. He was taken to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

Body cameras worn by Officer Wood and Officer Grove recorded the encounter. The videos, which are part of the investigation, are not being released at this time.

Per West Des Moines Police Department policy, Officer Wood and Officer Grove were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Pingel.

Once the investigation is complete, the DCI will provide all findings to the Polk County Attorney’s Office, a process that may take weeks.