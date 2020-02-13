Weeping Water man wants jail — not probation — for role in girlfriend's death

A Weeping Water man said he's done with probation and wants to go to jail for helping his online girlfriend kill herself.

According to Thursday's Cassgram report, Matthew Stubbendieck was convicted of assisted suicide two years ago and sentenced to four years' probation.

Prosecutors say he did nothing to stop Alicia Wilemon Sullivan from killing herself. She slashed her wrists in the woods near Weeping Water. Stubbendieck led officers to her body days later.

He said she'd told him she had Stage 4 cancer and wanted his help in killing herself, but an autopsy found no sign of tumors or cancer.

Stubbendieck appear before a judge this week and requested a public defender.

He requested an end to his probation, saying he wants to finish his term in jail.

He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.