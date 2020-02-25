Weeping Water man to serve jail time for role in girlfriend's suicide

A man from Weeping Water is headed to jail for helping his online girlfriend kill herself.

Matthew Stubbendieck was convicted of assisted suicide two years ago and sentenced to four years' probation.

He says he no longer wants to serve his probation. He wants to complete his sentence in jail.

With credit for time served, the state says he'll be in custody for about 85-days.

Prosecutors say Stubbendieck did nothing to stop Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan from killing herself. She slashed her wrists in the woods near weeping water.

Stubbendieck led officers to her body days later.

He said Sullivan wanted him to help her commit suicide because she had stage four cancer, but an autopsy found no sign of tumors or cancer.

