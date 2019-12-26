Weekend storm takes aim on Midwest

A storm system is set to bring rain and snow across a large area of the Midwest and Plains this weekend.

Our area will mainly see rain from this system. The rain looks to move in Friday evening and increase in coverage overnight and into Saturday. There may even be some pockets of moderate rain at times.

Our primary concern during the rain will be temperatures to the northwest of the Metro. We're watching areas from Norfolk to Sioux City for some chances of freezing rain Friday night and again Saturday night before changing to snow on Sunday. Fine details like when these transitions will happen are still being worked out.

We're expecting a transition to snow across our entire area by Sunday as the system wraps up and pushes to our northeast.