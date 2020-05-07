Weekend frost may impact your garden

A lot of people are trying gardening for the first time because of the coronavirus.

They're learning about frost this weekend, which could be a threat.

Joel Blasey has his own vegetable garden at home. He's not a first-time gardener, but he does join a long list of people who needed something to do during the quarantine.

Scott Evans with Nebraska Extension said, "We are getting a lot more phone calls. People are very excited about vegetable gardening."

Scott Evans is with the Nebraska Extension. He says they're watching the potential frost very carefully.

"We're most concerned with people who have started to plant their warm-season crops," said Evans.

We've all heard the trick to throw a sheet over your plants to protect them from the frost, but there's actually a better way.

"Stuff like 5-gallon buckets, ice cream containers, if the plants are small maybe some Tupperware that you're not using," said Evans.

That's exactly what Blasey has in mind to protect his young plants from the frost.

"I can take these pots because the pots will keep the warmth in from the ground," said Blasey.

He's no stranger to battling the weather. He's been growing a wide variety of vegetables for nearly 17 years.

"Onions, radishes, spinach, and lettuce," said Blasey.

But these are all cold weather crops that he says will be fine against a frost. The plants you should protect are tomatoes, peppers, and even some potatoes.

"I'm always leery of the frost coming in. If it does come, I'll just take some buckets and cover them up," said Blasey.

He says if you're ever in doubt the good old sheet trick is always there.

The Nebraska Extension recommends waiting until after mother's day to get warm-weather crops in the ground.