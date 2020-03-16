Tornado drill on March 25 canceled in Nebraska, Iowa due to COVID-19

The statewide tornado drill to start Wednesday at 10 a.m. has been canceled in both Nebraska and Iowa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Weather Service, many schools and offices participate in the drills by going to a shelter. Most schools have closed and having people huddle in tight shelters goes against the social distancing guidance given to minimize the spread of the virus.

The drill will not be rescheduled.

