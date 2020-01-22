Wednesday is deadline for claims in 2017 Equifax data breach

Wednesday is the deadline to seek cash payments and claim free services as part of Equifax’s $700 million settlement over a massive data breach.

The breach in 2017, affecting 147 million people, was one of the largest ever to threaten private information.

Equifax’s settlement with the U.S. government entitles affected consumers to free credit-monitoring and identity-restoration services for the next several years.

Consumers may also be eligible for money for their time or reimbursement for certain services.

Officials warn, however, that based on the number of claims so far, some payments will be reduced because of caps in the settlement.

