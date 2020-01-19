Wedding venue closes without notice leaving brides stressed

A nightmare on what's supposed to be a couple's happiest day. A wedding venue switches owners without warning, now it's leaving families scrambling.

Brides to be in the Blair area have an added stress, possibly having to push back their wedding day.

Planning a wedding is hard, and so is finding the perfect venue. Imagine being out thousands of dollars and a venue with 3 months left until your wedding day. We spoke to several brides who are in that position here at South Creek.

This group of brides here was caught off guard when South Creek wedding events posted a message to their Facebook page saying they had new owners.

The worried brides quickly reached out only to find out the number provided to them months ago was now disconnected. Most of the brides were in direct communication with the owners, Kelly Jo and Nick

Yaksich. Neither of who the brides say have returned their messages.

But with months until they say I do, how are they going to find another venue?

“I thought I could trust them and just to find out was a complete shock. How do we do that again? How can I hand over another $1,200, is this going to happen again,” said bride Morgan Merriman.

Most of the brides have been without an answer for almost a week now. They haven't gotten their money back yet.

