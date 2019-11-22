Webster County woman severely injured in deer attack

State officials said Friday that a Guide Rock, Nebraska woman was seriously injured Tuesday, Nov. 19 when she was attacked by a mule deer buck on a farm.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission the woman had been doing chores alone when the deer attacked. The victim was found later and taken to a Lincoln hospital.

“This was a tragic encounter, and my sympathy is with the injured woman and her family,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Deer attacks on people are extremely rare, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The timing of the incident is not clear but a 911 call was placed Tuesday evening. That's when the Webster County Sheriff's Office was notified.

A conservation officer who responded later shot and killed the deer.